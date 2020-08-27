Gabbert served as the first-team quarterback in Wednesday's practice with Tom Brady getting a veteran's day off, putting together a productive session while connecting with a wide array of pass-catchers, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Among the veterans, Gabbert and fellow signal-caller Ryan Griffin are arguably in contention for most anonymous/forgotten skill players on the Buccaneers roster, considering who they're battling to back up. However, Gabbert had a prime opportunity to make his case for the job Wednesday in Brady's absence, and the 30-year-old took advantage by connecting with the likes of Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate, Justin Watson and LeSean McCoy during the session. Gabbert was slated to serve as Jameis Winston's primary backup last season before suffering a preseason shoulder injury that knocked him out for the season, and the battle between he and Griffin to serve as Brady's No. 2 could come down to the wire this summer.