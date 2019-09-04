Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Gabbert (shoulder) missed Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gabbert initially wasn't expected to be ready for the season opener versus the 49ers, so his absence from practice early in the week is in line with that claim. Still, the team expects him to back up Jameis Winston for a better part of the season, but Ryan Griffin will take over that role until Gabbert's ready.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Highly likely to miss opener•
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Suffers dislocated shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Outplayed by Griffin in win•
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Solid in brief action•
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Joining Arians in Tampa•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
Elliott back to Fantasy royalty
As Ezekiel Elliott has finally signed his new contract, Dave Richard answers the nine biggest...