Gabbert (shoulder) missed Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Gabbert initially wasn't expected to be ready for the season opener versus the 49ers, so his absence from practice early in the week is in line with that claim. Still, the team expects him to back up Jameis Winston for a better part of the season, but Ryan Griffin will take over that role until Gabbert's ready.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week