The Buccaneers have signed Gabbert to a one-year deal, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gabbert, who landed on IR last September due to a shoulder injury, is back with the Bucs, presumably healthy and now in line to work behind new QB Tom Brady. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft last saw regular-season action in 2018, appearing in eight games (including three starts) with the Titans.

