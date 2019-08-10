Gabbert completed six of eight passes for 50 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.

Gabbert played only the third series of the game, but he helmed a 13-play, 73-yard march that ended with the Buccaneers giving up the ball on downs at the Steelers' 17-yard line. The veteran then ceded the rest of the game to his competition for the No. 2 job to Ryan Griffin, who was impressive while passing for 330 yards and a touchdown. The battle for the No. 2 job behind Jameis Winston could well come down to the wire, and there's a likelihood Gabbert perhaps logs multiple series in next Friday's second preseason contest versus the Dolphins.