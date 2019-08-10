Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Solid in brief action
Gabbert completed six of eight passes for 50 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.
Gabbert played only the third series of the game, but he helmed a 13-play, 73-yard march that ended with the Buccaneers giving up the ball on downs at the Steelers' 17-yard line. The veteran then ceded the rest of the game to his competition for the No. 2 job to Ryan Griffin, who was impressive while passing for 330 yards and a touchdown. The battle for the No. 2 job behind Jameis Winston could well come down to the wire, and there's a likelihood Gabbert perhaps logs multiple series in next Friday's second preseason contest versus the Dolphins.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Joining Arians in Tampa•
-
Blaine Gabbert: Cut after Tannehill trade•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Can't provide enough in loss•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Starts in place of Mariota•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Expected to start vs. Colts•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Preserves victory in relief•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.