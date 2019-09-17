Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Still not practicing
Gabbert (shoulder) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gabbert hasn't practiced since dislocating his shoulder Aug. 23. He still has time to get on the field at least in a limited capacity by Friday, but he's trending toward being out for Week 3's game versus the Giants. Ryan Griffin will continue being Jameis Winston's backup for the extent of Gabbert's injury.
