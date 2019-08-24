Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Suffers dislocated shoulder
Gabbert suffered a dislocated shoulder during Friday's preseason game against Cleveland, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear at this time whether Gabbert will require surgery, but he's likely headed for further testing. He was in line to open the 2019 campaign as the backup quarterback behind Jameis Winston.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Outplayed by Griffin in win•
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Solid in brief action•
-
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Joining Arians in Tampa•
-
Blaine Gabbert: Cut after Tannehill trade•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Can't provide enough in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...