Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Sustains shoulder injury
Gabbert suffered an injury to his shoulder in Friday's preseason contest against the Browns, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Gabbert knew something was wrong immediately, as indicated by the fact that he called the medical trainers over right away. Apart from the 29-year-old's reaction, it's unclear how serious the injury is or how long Gabbert will need to be sidelined, if at all. The injury could lead the way for third-stringer Ryan Griffin to build off an impressive preseason, including Tampa Bay's victory against the Dolphins last week in which he completed 14 passes for 201 yards as well as a touchdown and set up Matt Gay's game-winning 48-yard field goal.
