Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Will not play vs. Giants
Gabbert (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Gabbert has been unable to practice nearly a month while he works through a shoulder injury. He should continue to be considered week-to-week, and Ryan Griffin will continue serving as the team's backup quarterback in his absence.
