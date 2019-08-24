Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Another solid preseason effort
Wilson brought in all four of his targets for 28 yards, rushed once for two yards and returned three punts for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
Wilson continued building his case for a roster spot with another solid exhibition showing, joining his primary competition for the No. 4 receiver job, Justin Watson, as the only other wide receiver to have a 100.0 percent catch rate on the night. Wilson's reception tally also co-led the Buccaneers, and he flashed his elusiveness with a nifty 14-yard punt return as well. Wilson appears to be on solid footing for a spot on the final 53-man roster, with next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys affording him one more opportunity to specifically lock down the No. 4 wideout job to open the campaign.
