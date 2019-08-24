Wilson brought in all four of his targets for 28 yards, rushed once for two yards and returned three punts for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Wilson continued building his case for a roster spot with another solid exhibition showing, joining his primary competition for the No. 4 receiver job, Justin Watson, as the only other wide receiver to have a 100.0 percent catch rate on the night. Wilson's reception tally also co-led the Buccaneers, and he flashed his elusiveness with a nifty 14-yard punt return as well. Wilson appears to be on solid footing for a spot on the final 53-man roster, with next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys affording him one more opportunity to specifically lock down the No. 4 wideout job to open the campaign.