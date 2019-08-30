Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Busy night in preseason finale
Wilson brought in one of two targets for 12 yards, returned two kickoffs for 32 yards and ran back two punts for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
Wilson got another look at multiple positions to wrap up the preseason, giving him an opportunity to further make what is already a relatively strong case for a spot on the initial 53-man roster. The FSU product has made strides in all aspects of his game this summer, and he appears to have locked up either the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver role along with what could be at least one return job to open the season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Another solid preseason effort•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Continues building case•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Solid all-around production•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Making impression early•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Nursing minor injury•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Making waves in OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...