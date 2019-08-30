Wilson brought in one of two targets for 12 yards, returned two kickoffs for 32 yards and ran back two punts for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Wilson got another look at multiple positions to wrap up the preseason, giving him an opportunity to further make what is already a relatively strong case for a spot on the initial 53-man roster. The FSU product has made strides in all aspects of his game this summer, and he appears to have locked up either the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver role along with what could be at least one return job to open the season.