Wilson secured two of seven targets for 48 yards and returned one kickoff for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

The poor catch rate aside, Wilson still found a way to make an impact in the win, primarily through a 30-yard grab. The FSU product has been able to successfully carry his push for a roster spot from the practice field to the first two exhibitions, and he'll look to further make his case against the Browns in next Friday's third preseason tilt.

