Wilson brought in his only target for an 18-yard touchdown in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.

The FSU product notched his first career touchdown on his first reception, hauling in an 18-yard scoring dart from Jameis Winston to cap off a three-play, 49-yard drive early in the third quarter. Wilson saw a scant four snaps on offense as the No. 5 receiver, a role he could reprise in Week 17 against the Saints if DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains sidelined.