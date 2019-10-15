Wilson secured one of three targets for 10 yards and returned six punts for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Wilson had a forgettable day overall and was also outplayed by fellow receiver Scott Miller (three receptions, 39 yards) on offense. The FSU product seems to have lost ground to Miller in the receiver pecking order during Breshad Perriman's absence due to a hamstring injury, as Wilson only logged 23 snaps to Miller's 48 on Sunday.