Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Limited to return duties
Wilson returned three kickoffs for 80 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Wilson handled kickoff returns for the second consecutive contest, turning in a respectable average of 26.7 yards per runback. The FSU product could potentially see some action from scrimmage over the last two games of the season now that the Buccaneers are officially eliminated from playoff contention, but he's much more likely to remain in his current special teams role.
