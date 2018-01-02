Wilson rushed twice for four yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

The FSU product didn't see any targets in the regular-season finale, and he finished his rookie campaign with more carries (three) than receptions (one). Wilson was active for three contests overall, spending the remainder of his season on the practice squad. On the books for a cost-effective $555,000 in 2018, he figures to have an opportunity to battle for a roster spot on the latter portion of the wideout depth chart in training camp and preseason.