Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Logs time as receiver and returner
Wilson brought in his only target for 16 yards and returned three kickoffs for 91 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Wilson got in some valuable game reps over the final five games of the season, logging a combined 69 snaps from scrimmage over that span. Wilson brought in four of five targets for 52 yards in that sample, with his involvement naturally minimal considering the pass catchers ahead of him on the depth chart. Moreover the FSU product also showed well on special teams, averaging 28.4 yards on 10 kickoff returns. Only 23 years of age and on the books for a modest $645,000 in 2019, Wilson is likely to be given every opportunity to make his bid for a roster spot in training camp and preseason this coming summer.
