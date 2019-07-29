Wilson appears to be improved as a receiver and is making a strong case for the No. 4 wideout job early in camp, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vitali describes Wilson, who caught just four passes for 52 yards last season from Weeks 13-17 while logging a total of 69 offensive snaps, as having taken a step forward as a wideout. Wilson racked up 284 yards on kickoff returns during that span as well, but he'll naturally have an even better chance of sticking on the roster if he can prove a viable option in the latter portion of the wide receiver depth chart. Wilson had a particularly productive day Sunday, with Greg Auman of The Athletic reporting Wilson made a nice catch on a deep in on a ball thrown by Jameis Winston and an acrobatic grab down the left sideline on a pass from the arm of backup Ryan Griffin.