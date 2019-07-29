Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Making impression early
Wilson appears to be improved as a receiver and is making a strong case for the No. 4 wideout job early in camp, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Vitali describes Wilson, who caught just four passes for 52 yards last season from Weeks 13-17 while logging a total of 69 offensive snaps, as having taken a step forward as a wideout. Wilson racked up 284 yards on kickoff returns during that span as well, but he'll naturally have an even better chance of sticking on the roster if he can prove a viable option in the latter portion of the wide receiver depth chart. Wilson had a particularly productive day Sunday, with Greg Auman of The Athletic reporting Wilson made a nice catch on a deep in on a ball thrown by Jameis Winston and an acrobatic grab down the left sideline on a pass from the arm of backup Ryan Griffin.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Nursing minor injury•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Making waves in OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Logs time as receiver and returner•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Sees action from scrimmage•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Limited to return duties•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Sees action from scrimmage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green to miss 6-8 weeks
With A.J. Green expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury, Jamey Eisenberg looks into...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watkins
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, 2019 targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.