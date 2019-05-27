Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Making waves in OTAs
Wilson is impressing as a receiver early in OTAs, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Wilson saw action in five games last season as depth receiver and special teams contributor, posting a 4-52 line from scrimmage and adding 284 kick return yards. The speedy 24-year-old has been getting behind defenders over the first two weeks of on-field work, and he also earned praise from head coach Bruce Arians during the first week of OTAs for improved route-running. Wilson then capped off the second week of sessions with an impressive touchdown reception in the back corner of the end zone Thursday, and he'll look to continue trying to carve out a path to a roster spot at a position that saw two notable offseason departures (DeSean Jackson, Adam Humprhries).
