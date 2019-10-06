Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Modest production as third receiver
Wilson secured one of two targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Wilson logged third receiver snaps with Breshad Perriman (hamstring) out of action, but he ultimately made minimal impact. Jameis Winston overwhelmingly focused on Chris Godwin when dropping back to pass Sunday, so Wilson's underwhelming showing was actually one of many in the Buccaaneers' pass-catching corps. The Florida State product could reprise his Week 5 role in London during a Week 6 divisional matchup against the Panthers if Perriman remains sidelined.
