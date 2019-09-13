Wilson was limited to 12 special teams snaps in Thursday's 20-14 win over the Panthers and returned three punts for 21 yards. He muffed one of those opportunities but recovered.

Through two games, Wilson hasn't been afforded the opportunity to try and carry over the improvement as a receiver he'd shown throughout OTAs, training camp and preseason. However, the shifty wideout did provide a nifty 11-yard return Thursday. He still appears to slot in behind Justin Watson on the receiver depth chart, however, as Watson actually logged two snaps from scrimmage. As long as the players in front of him enjoy good health, Wilson's role figures to remain what it is at present.