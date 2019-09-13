Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: No snaps from scrimmage
Wilson was limited to 12 special teams snaps in Thursday's 20-14 win over the Panthers and returned three punts for 21 yards. He muffed one of those opportunities but recovered.
Through two games, Wilson hasn't been afforded the opportunity to try and carry over the improvement as a receiver he'd shown throughout OTAs, training camp and preseason. However, the shifty wideout did provide a nifty 11-yard return Thursday. He still appears to slot in behind Justin Watson on the receiver depth chart, however, as Watson actually logged two snaps from scrimmage. As long as the players in front of him enjoy good health, Wilson's role figures to remain what it is at present.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Limited to punt returns•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Busy night in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Another solid preseason effort•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Continues building case•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Solid all-around production•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Making impression early•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...