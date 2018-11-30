Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Promoted to active roster
Wilson was activated off the practice squad Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Wilson was waived by Tampa Bay in early September but since has been on their practice squad. This news comes in the wake of the fact that DeSean Jackson's thumb injury will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Wilson helps to provide some lost depth in Jackson's absence.
More News
-
Bobo Wilson: Let go by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Nursing minor injury•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Logs pair of rushes in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: First career touchdown in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Promoted to active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13