Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Promoted to active roster
Wilson was promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson spent the preseason with the Buccaneers before being signed to the team's practice squad ahead of Week 1. The team may opt to give Wilson some offensive reps Sunday in Green Bay, but he will most likely spend the majority of his time on special teams given that he is the sixth wideout on the depth chart.
