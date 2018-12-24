Wilson brought in two of three targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 69 yards.

Wilson had a modest role in the passing game, posting season highs in both receptions and receiving yardage in the process. However, he was also involved in a play that ultimately tilted the game in favor of the Cowboys for good. Wilson had trouble handling an attempted handoff from Jameis Winston on a reverse late in the third quarter at the Bucs' 20-yard line, and the loose ball was recovered by Dallas' Randy Gregory and run back to the four-yard line. The fumble ultimately went on Winston's ledger, but Wilson did have his hands on the ball during the play as well. The FSU product could well be given an even more extensive look during the Week 17 finale against the Falcons with Tampa in full evaluation mode.