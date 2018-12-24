Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Sees action from scrimmage
Wilson brought in two of three targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 69 yards.
Wilson had a modest role in the passing game, posting season highs in both receptions and receiving yardage in the process. However, he was also involved in a play that ultimately tilted the game in favor of the Cowboys for good. Wilson had trouble handling an attempted handoff from Jameis Winston on a reverse late in the third quarter at the Bucs' 20-yard line, and the loose ball was recovered by Dallas' Randy Gregory and run back to the four-yard line. The fumble ultimately went on Winston's ledger, but Wilson did have his hands on the ball during the play as well. The FSU product could well be given an even more extensive look during the Week 17 finale against the Falcons with Tampa in full evaluation mode.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...