Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Sees action from scrimmage
Wilson brought in his only target for eight yards and returned two kickoffs for 44 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints.
Wilson logged his first offensive touch of the season and was also solid on his pair of kickoff runbacks. The FSU product already equaled his reception total from last season with Sunday's modest tally, but he may not achieve active status once DeSean Jackson (thumb) is able to return to action.
