Wilson brought in three of five targets for 36 yards and returned two kickoffs for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.

Wilson has drawn solid reviews for his improvement as a receiver during training camp, so it was encouraging to see him demonstrate it during game action. Wilson also was solid in his pair of kick-return opportunities and will continue to push for the No. 4 receiver role against the Dolphins in next Friday's preseason contest.