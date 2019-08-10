Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Solid all-around production
Wilson brought in three of five targets for 36 yards and returned two kickoffs for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.
Wilson has drawn solid reviews for his improvement as a receiver during training camp, so it was encouraging to see him demonstrate it during game action. Wilson also was solid in his pair of kick-return opportunities and will continue to push for the No. 4 receiver role against the Dolphins in next Friday's preseason contest.
