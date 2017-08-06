Wilson, battling for a backup receiver role, flashed in several plays during Saturday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

Wilson went undrafted last April after compiling 133 receptions for 1,562 yards and eight touchdowns over 38 games at Florida State. While his 5-foot-9, 189-pound frame is slight, the rookie has shown impressive speed in early practices and has received accolades for his route running. Saturday, he hauled in an impressive toe-tapping touchdown in the back of the end zone during one-one drills and also came close to bringing in a spectacular one-handed pass later in the session. Wilson also utilized his speed to turn the corner on an end-around in red-zone work and projects as one of the more intriguing receiver candidates to monitor in upcoming preseason games.