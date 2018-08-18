Wilson (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.

Wilson has missed practice throughout the week due to what is believed to be a minor injury, but the reserve wide receiver is unlikely to play in the Buccaneers' second preseason tilt. His next chance to return will come in Week 3 of the season against the Lions on Friday.

