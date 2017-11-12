Grimes (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Fresh off a two-game absence, Grimes will likely take back his starting role at cornerback to go along with a full workload in the secondary, as the Buccaneers can't really afford to ease him in with their other starting cornerback, Robert McClain (hamstring), unavailable. Grimes has been solid in the five games he's played this season, logging 24 stops, five pass breakups and an interception.