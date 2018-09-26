Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active in season debut
Grimes (groin) totaled six tackles (all solo) in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.
Grimes finally took the field for his 2018 season debut after being sidelined for the first pair of contests due to a groin injury. The veteran corner was victimized on a quick pass to Antonio Brown in the second quarter, as he missed a tackle on the speedy receiver helping lead to a 27-yard touchdown. However, just as important was the fact that Grimes was apparently back at full speed, considering his heightened level of importance to the secondary now that Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) is on injured reserve. Grimes will look to continue working back into shape against a less intimidating Bears passing game in Week 4.
