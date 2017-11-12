Grimes (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Jets, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran corner will be available for the first time since Week 7 to attempt to slow down the Jets' Josh McCown-helmed passing attack. Grimes' return is particularly timely, considering the Buccaneers will be without Robert McClain (hamstring).

