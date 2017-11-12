Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active in Week 10
Grimes (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Jets, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran corner will be available for the first time since Week 7 to attempt to slow down the Jets' Josh McCown-helmed passing attack. Grimes' return is particularly timely, considering the Buccaneers will be without Robert McClain (hamstring).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Full participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Opens week with limited session•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Will sit again Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Will not play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...