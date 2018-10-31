Grimes tallied five tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The veteran corner actually checked in third on the team in tackles behind only Justin Evans and Lavonte David. However, he was also an integral component of a secondary that once again allowed a productive passing day to the opposition, which included a pair of touchdowns passes. Grimes is providing solid IDP production for a cornerback with 23 tackles in five games, but he's yet to snag an interception and has a meager two passes defensed to his credit.