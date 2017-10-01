Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active Week 4
Grimes (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Grimes practiced fully all week so the questionable tag may have just been cautionary. The veteran corner is likely to see a fair amount of Odell Beckham in their matchup with the Giants.
