Grimes (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is gearing up for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Grimes has only played in one game in Week 2 against the Bears, where he logged six solo tackles. He'll return to his starting cornerback position, and he'll need to contribute by helping slow down Giants' receiver Odell Beckham.

