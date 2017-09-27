Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Back to full strength
Grimes (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is gearing up for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Grimes has only played in one game in Week 2 against the Bears, where he logged six solo tackles. He'll return to his starting cornerback position, and he'll need to contribute by helping slow down Giants' receiver Odell Beckham.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Inactive in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Limited with shoulder injury Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Returns to full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Returns to position drills Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Recovering well from laceration•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...