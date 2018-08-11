Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Back to practicing
Grimes (undisclosed) participated in Saturday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Grimes, as expected, missed the last week of practice, but it was never believed to be a serious injury for the cornerback. With his return to practice, Grimes, barring a setback, should be set to appear in next Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
