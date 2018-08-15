Grimes played tight coverage and swatted away numerous passes during one-on-one drills in Tuesday's practice, his second consecutive impressive session, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The veteran corner has had plenty of question marks surrounding him in training camp, missing a full week of practice and last Thursday's preseason opener against the Dolphins with an undisclosed injury. However, Grimes appears to be back at full health and in midseason form if his performance over the last two sessions is any indication. Forthcoming joint practices and a preseason game against the Titans on Saturday night will give Grimes a chance to face a different set of receivers in anticipation of another starting assignment in 2018.