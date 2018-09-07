Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Doubtful with new groin injury
Grimes picked up a groin injury during the week and is now listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Already shaky in the defensive backfield, Tampa Bay can't afford to lose its top cornerback for a matchup with Drew Brees and Michael Thomas in the Superdome. It appears that is what's going to happen, leaving some combination of Ryan Smith, Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart to fill in at cornerback alongside Vernon Hargreaves. The Saints shouldn't have much trouble chucking the ball around.
