Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Four tackles Sunday
Grimes recorded four tackles, all solo, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's loss to Falcons.
Grimes had a pivotal fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter Sunday, stopping the Falcons' offensive drive in its track. He'll now face Brett Hundley and the Packers offense, who perform admirably last week in Pittsburgh.
