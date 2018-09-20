Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Full participant in practice Thursday
Grimes (groin) expects to play Sunday against the Steelers after returning to practice Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Grimes has not seen the field this season while nursing a groin injury. The Buccaneers' defense will get a boost with their top cornerback expected to return to the field in Week 3.
