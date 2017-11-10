Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Full participant Thursday
Grimes was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Barring any major setbacks, Grimes appears to be on pace to return for Sunday's matchup with the Jets after missing the past two games due to a shoulder injury. The Buccaneers may opt to limit the veteran's reps in order to ease him back into the action, in which case Vernon Hargreaves could see increased snaps Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Opens week with limited session•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Will sit again Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Will not play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Racks up eight tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Gets hands on ball in win•
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...