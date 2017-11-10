Grimes was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Barring any major setbacks, Grimes appears to be on pace to return for Sunday's matchup with the Jets after missing the past two games due to a shoulder injury. The Buccaneers may opt to limit the veteran's reps in order to ease him back into the action, in which case Vernon Hargreaves could see increased snaps Sunday.