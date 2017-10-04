Grimes (shoulder) logged five tackles (all solo) and three passes defensed in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.

The veteran corner was in on 79 of 80 snaps, so his previously ailing shoulder wasn't an issue. Grimes also got his hands on the ball for the first time this season while helping limit Eli Manning to a modest 5.9 yards per attempt and Giants pass catchers to 9.6 yards per reception. Grimes figures to play a pivotal role once again in Week 5 as the Bucs attempt to slow down a diverse, Tom Brady-led Patriots attack.