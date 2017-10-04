Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Gets hands on ball in win
Grimes (shoulder) logged five tackles (all solo) and three passes defensed in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
The veteran corner was in on 79 of 80 snaps, so his previously ailing shoulder wasn't an issue. Grimes also got his hands on the ball for the first time this season while helping limit Eli Manning to a modest 5.9 yards per attempt and Giants pass catchers to 9.6 yards per reception. Grimes figures to play a pivotal role once again in Week 5 as the Bucs attempt to slow down a diverse, Tom Brady-led Patriots attack.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Listed as questionable for Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Back to full strength•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Inactive in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Limited with shoulder injury Thursday•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...