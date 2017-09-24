Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Inactive in Week 3
Grimes (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt versus the Vikings, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Grimes was limited throughout the week in practice, but the inactive designation still comes as somewhat of a surprise. The veteran corner's absence should open up a starting opportunity for second-year man Ryan Smith opposite Vernon Hargreaves.
