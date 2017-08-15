Grimes (lower leg) made the trip up to Jacksonville for this week's joint practices with the Jaguars but is sidelined indefinitely, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Grimes' laceration, sustained in last Wednesday's practice when he got tangled up with a receiver, ultimately required 20 stitches to close. The veteran corner is still in the midst of the healing process, so it's difficult to ascertain when he'll be able to return to the field. Given the extent of the injury, it's conceivable the Bucs could opt hold him out of the remaining three exhibitions and simply let practices serve as his prep for the regular season.