Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Limited with shoulder injury Thursday
Grimes (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The veteran corner had been limited in Wednesday's practice as well with the ailment, but his limited participation seems to indicate he's on the right track to suit up in Week 3 versus the Vikings. Grimes was in on 57 defensive snaps in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears and racked up six tackles.
