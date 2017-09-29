Play

Grimes (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Grimes was a full participant in practice all week, so his questionable tag raises eyebrows. We think he'll ultimately suit up Sunday, when he'll be the Buccaneers' best chance of slowing down Giants wideout Odell Beckham.

