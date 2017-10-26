Grimes (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It isn't know when the veteran defensive back suffered the injury, or if it's related to the shoulder issue that caused him to miss the Week 3 contest versus the Vikings. Grimes played on 67 snaps against the Bills in the Week 7 loss, tallying four solo tackles. With fellow corner Robert McClain still in the concussion protocol and thus questionable at best for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, the Buccaneers' secondary depth could be put to the test if Grimes is unable to suit up.