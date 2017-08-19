Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Not expected to play Aug. 26 against Browns
Grimes (lower leg) is not expected to take the field for the Buccaneers next preseason matchup against the Browns on Aug. 26, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Though, according to head coach Dirk Koetter, Grimes would be ready if it was a regular season game.
Grimes is making solid recovery from his injury -- a laceration on his leg which required 20 stitches. While it's unclear if he'll return to the field during the preseason, coach Koetter indication that Grimes would be healthy enough to play if the game counted towards the team's record. It's possible he'll simply use the team's remaining practices before the Week 1 opener as preparation for the regular season.
