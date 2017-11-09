Grimes (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports

This represented a ramp-up in activity for the veteran corner, who hadn't been on the practice field since the final day of prep before a Week 7 loss to the Bills. The Buccaneers were solid against Cam Newton in the first contest that Grimes missed, but they allowed Drew Brees to complete 81.5 percent of his passes in last Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints. The next two days' practice reports should provide definitive word on Grimes' chances of suiting up versus the Jets this coming Sunday.