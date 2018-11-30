Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Sunday
Grimes has a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Grimes was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and didn't practice Friday, so his availability for this weekend appears to be in doubt. With Carlton Davis (knee) and M.J. Stewart (foot) already ruled out and Justin Evans (toe) also questionable, the Buccaneers could be dangerously thin in the secondary Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active on tackle front in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active in season debut•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Ready to make season debut•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Ruled out again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13