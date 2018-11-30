Grimes has a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Grimes was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and didn't practice Friday, so his availability for this weekend appears to be in doubt. With Carlton Davis (knee) and M.J. Stewart (foot) already ruled out and Justin Evans (toe) also questionable, the Buccaneers could be dangerously thin in the secondary Sunday.