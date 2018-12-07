Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Sunday
Grimes (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Grimes was a full participant in practice all week, and is trending towards suiting up Week 14. If he's able to take the field against the Saints on Sunday, expect Grimes to play his usual starting role.
