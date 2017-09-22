Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Sunday
Grimes (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Grimes has been limited in practice throughout this week but it seems as though he'll be able to play Sunday. If the veteran cornerback is unable to play Week 3, Ryan Smith is next up on the Buccaneers depth chart.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Limited with shoulder injury Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Returns to full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Returns to position drills Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Recovering well from laceration•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Not expected to play Aug. 26 against Browns•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Still recovering from laceration•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...