Grimes (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Grimes has been limited in practice throughout this week but it seems as though he'll be able to play Sunday. If the veteran cornerback is unable to play Week 3, Ryan Smith is next up on the Buccaneers depth chart.

